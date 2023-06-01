Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities highlighted at PATA Annual Summit [PHOTOS]

1 June 2023 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

Chief Executive Officer of Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) Florian Sengstschmid and the head of the Tourism Policy and Strategy Department of the State Tourism Agency Mahammad Muradov have represented the country at Asia-Pacific Tourism Association (PATA) Annual Summit in Nepal.

The summit and Adventure Mart gathered tourism professionals to expand their networks, establish new relationships and consolidate existing business partnerships, Azernews reports.

This year's topic focused on tourism as a tool for responsibility and sustainability.

ATB CEO Florian Sengstschmid addressed the panel "Challenges and Opportunities for a Responsible Tourism Industry".

The panel discussed the challenges and opportunities in ensuring a responsible and sustainable travel industry while at the same time maintaining a healthy economic environment for its stakeholders and communities alike.

Speaking at the panel, Florian Sengstschmid noted that Azerbaijan has taken important steps towards the development of sustainable tourism and achieved results in this direction.

He pointed out that sustainable tourism offers such as bird watching and hiking routes are being developed in the country.

More attention is being paid to the promotion of environmentally friendly practices, and at the same time there are initiatives such as the Slow Food project, which supports the preservation of local cuisine and ancient methods.

Within the summit, the head of the Tourism Policy and Strategy Department of the State Tourism Agency Mahammad Muradov participated in the meeting of government representatives dedicated to the future of tourism in the region and the PATA decision-making process.

Founded in 1951, the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) is a not-for-profit membership-based association that acts as a catalyst for the responsible development of travel and tourism to, from and within the Asia Pacific region.

By bringing together our private and public sector members, PATA facilitates meaningful partnerships to enhance the value, quality and sustainable growth of travel and tourism to, from and within the Asia Pacific region.

The Association provides aligned advocacy, insightful research and innovative events to its member organisations, which include government, state and city tourism bodies; international airlines and airports; hospitality organisations, and educational institutions, as well as thousands of young tourism professional (YTP) members across the world.

Azerbaijan has been a member of PATA since 2019.

