AZAL to offer a third ticket as a gift on flights to Istanbul

20 December 2022 15:24 (UTC+04:00)

AZAL announces a New Year promotion on flights from Baku to Istanbul and back.

When buying two tickets, the airline provides the third ticket as a gift.

The offer within the framework of the promotion applies to the purchase of one-way and round-trip tickets for evening flights J2-077/078 and J2-079/080, performed in the period from December 26, 2022 to January 8, 2023. The sale of tickets will continue until January 7, 2023 inclusive.

It is possible to issue tickets within the framework of the promotion at all accredited agencies of AZAL or by sending a request to the Airline's call center via e-mail [email protected].

As part of the promotion, taxes and fees of a gift ticket are paid. Reissue and return of gift tickets can also be performed only at the same time.

---

