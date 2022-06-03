Flights from Azerbaijan to Russia resume

3 June 2022 13:52 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's national air carrier resumes air communication with Russian cities, Trend reports citing AZAL.

Starting from this date, AZAL and Buta Airways will gradually resume the program of flights from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Astrakhan, Mineralnye Vody and Kazan.

Thus, Azerbaijan Airlines will start operating daily flights to Moscow's Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports from 15 June. Flights of the carrier from Baku to St. Petersburg will be operated twice a week - on Thursdays and Sundays.

The low-cost airline Buta Airways also from June 15th will start operating flights to Astrakhan (Thursdays and Sundays), Mineralnye Vody (Tuesdays and Sundays) and Kazan (Wednesdays and Saturdays).

Tickets for all scheduled flights of AZAL and Buta Airways to the cities of Russia are already on sale in the accredited agencies of the air carriers. Sale of tickets on the official websites of airlines www.azal.az and butaairways.az will be opened in stages.

Only the passengers who meet the specified conditions of carriage and are allowed to fly in conditions of current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted for carriage on these flights.

Before the flight, all passengers planning to travel to Russia are advised to study the rules and restrictions in force on entry the country. The rules of entry during the pandemic can be found on airline websites at https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-russia and https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/russia.

Information on the rules of entry to Azerbaijan can be found at https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-azerbaijan and https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/azerbaijan.

