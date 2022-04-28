By Trend

The number of Azerbaijani citizens who visited foreign countries increased by 2.7 times in 1Q2022, compared to the same period last year and amounted to 298,500 people, Trend reports with reference to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.

According to the committee, 44.5 percent out of an indicated number of Azerbaijani citizens visited Turkey, 18.7 percent - to Russia, 12.9 percent - to Iran, eight percent - to Georgia, 15.9 percent - to other countries in 1Q2022.

The number of Azerbaijani citizens who visited Iran increased 5.1 times over the year, Russia - by 2.6 times, Turkey - by 2.6 times, Georgia - by 2.3 times.

Some 58.4 percent of Azerbaijani citizens who visited foreign countries in 1Q2022 used air transport, 39.2 percent - rail and road, 2.4 percent - sea transport, the committee reported.

A total of 246,200 foreigners and persons without citizenship from 149 countries visited Azerbaijan in 1Q2022.

---

