By order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, AZAL shall perform daily evacuation flights to evacuate our compatriots wishing to return to their homeland in connection with the events in Ukraine.

Boarding on the evacuation flights is free for the citizens of Azerbaijan.

Earlier, on March 1st, AZAL had already operated an evacuation flight, thus returning 176 citizens of Azerbaijan to their homeland.

Azerbaijan also organizes other charter flights to evacuate our compatriots from Ukraine to neighboring countries. Thus, 336 citizens of Azerbaijan were brought to Baku by these flights on February 28th and March 2nd.

Citizens of our country who left Ukraine can contact Azerbaijani diplomatic missions abroad to return home.

---

