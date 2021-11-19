By Trend

Events were held on the occasion of the National Day of Azerbaijan within the framework of Expo 2020 Dubai, Trend reports.

At the Expo 2020 Dubai, Azerbaijan is represented by a pavilion located in the green technology section of the exhibition. Interactive online media in the national pavilion, reflecting "the development of tomorrow depends on the decisions made today" concept, present video materials on the history, geography, culture, and contemporary art of Azerbaijan.

The pavilion provides information on sustainable development and innovations in the economic and social spheres in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, as well as on construction work in the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation during the 44-day second Karabakh war [from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020].

The concept of a three-story pavilion, reminiscent of the shape of a tree and its branches, confirms that a sustainable future can only be achieved with the development of human capital. The landscape of the pavilion is decorated with sculptures from the "Khari Bulbul" and "Gazelles" series made by artists from Azerbaijan and other countries.

The pavilion also presents an exposition dedicated to the culture and history of Azerbaijan, a "Fragile Saz" installation made by the sculptor Elvin Nabizade, "Heart" sculpture - by Leyla Aliyeva, and carpet motifs - by Faig Ahmad.

The design and concept of the nature-inspired pavilion are unique and make the pavilion one of the most visited at the exhibition.

The national pavilion receives over 10,000 visitors a day. As part of the exhibition, concerts and various cultural programs are regularly held on the pavilion stage, and the visitors have the opportunity to closely get acquainted with the history and modern life of Azerbaijan.

So, on November 18, within Expo 2020 Dubai, events were held on the occasion of the National Day of Azerbaijan. Every single day of Expo 2020 is dedicated to a specific country represented here by a pavilion.

A procession took place in the first half of the day within the framework of the National Day of Azerbaijan.

Later, at the Al Wasl Plaza, the ceremony of raising the national flags of the UAE and Azerbaijan was held, and the national anthems of the countries were performed.

The assistant of the President of Azerbaijan - Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Anar Alakbarov noted during his speech on the plaza that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of relations with the UAE.

"Relations between the two countries are based on the principles of mutual friendship and respect, and both peoples are historically linked by religious and cultural roots. The UAE is one of the first countries to recognize the independence of Azerbaijan, next year we'll mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations,” Alakbarov said.

“For many years, relations between the two countries have been dynamically developing in various fields. Taking this opportunity, we would also like to invite investors from the UAE to take part in the repair and infrastructural work that is currently being carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan," he added.

Afterward, the guests got acquainted with the national pavilions of Azerbaijan and the UAE.

As a result of the event, Al Wasl Plaza was illuminated by the tricolor of the Azerbaijani flag.

The World Expo 2020 opened in Dubai (UAE) on October 1 under the “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future” motto. Azerbaijan is represented at the exhibition by the "Seeds for Future" pavilion, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center.

On behalf of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan was one of the first countries which supported and confirmed their participation in Dubai Expo 2020.

First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva drew particular attention to the worthy participation of our country in the exhibition, and Azerbaijan was one of the first countries to begin the construction of the national pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020.

Azerbaijan, which attaches special importance to the exhibition, previously successfully participated in international exhibitions in Milan, Antalya, Nur-Sultan, and Beijing and received high awards.

The country, distinguished by its successful participation in this international platform, was also nominated for the World Expo 2025.

---

