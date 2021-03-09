https://en.trend.az/azerbaijan/society/3389098.html

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan and Tajikistan have discussed prospects of cooperation in tourism.

The number of Tajik citizens visiting Azerbaijan increased by 50 percent and reached 3,500 in 2019, Trend reported.

The Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev stressed that the above figures don’t fully reflect the potential of tourism cooperation between the two countries. He emphasized the need to develop the ties through mutual promotion.

The parties noted that the tourism sector in the world is going through a difficult period, and the development of bilateral relations in the COVID-19 post-pandemic period can be positively affected by joint activities such as information tours, exchange of experience, direct flights between the two countries.

The agency’s chairman informed Zhurazoda that in recent years, Azerbaijan has been paying special attention to the development of tourism, and the government has provided a support package to minimize the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on this industry.

Speaking about Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War, Naghiyev noted that this created new opportunities for the country's tourism.

At the end of the meeting, Naghiyev invited the Tajik committee’s head to visit Azerbaijan.

--

