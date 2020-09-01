By Laman Ismayilova

With its sweet taste, honey adds a unique twist to everything from appetizers to baked goods.

If you have a passion for all sweet things then Baku Honey Fair is a must for you.

Honey fairs in Baku are expected to open at the end of September. The holding of honey fairs are currently under discussion.

Speaking about the fairs, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Beekeepers Association Badraddin Hasratov told APA that it was planned to sell honey to 300 beekeepers in various places in Baku, including agricultural fairs.

Over 300 beekeepers from around Azerbaijan gathered at the fair last autumn.

Honey Fair, first held in 2009, is one of the largest fairs organized in the capital city, with hundreds of bee keepers offering their honey to guests of the event.

The fair guests are able to taste and purchase many honey flavors, including lime, meadow, acacia, crown of thorns, chestnut, sunflower, licorice flower, sweet clover, etc.

In Azerbaijan, there are about 600 species of honey plants, of which almost 200, as a source of nectar and pollen, create even greater natural opportunities for expanding beekeeping.

President Ilham Aliyev issued a decree on the appointment of subsidies for a period of 5 years (2018-2023) for individuals and legal entities involved in beekeeping last March.

A number of measures have been implemented at the state level to develop beekeeping in the country.

---

