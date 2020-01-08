By Trend

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) and Buta Airways currently do not plan to make changes to the current schedule of flights to Iran and through the Iranian airspace, a source at AZAL told Trend.

"Considering numerous appeals, the press service of AZAL reports that AZAL and Buta Airways currently do not plan to make changes to the current schedule of flights to Iran and through the Iranian airspace," the source said.

"In particular, Buta Airways, the Azerbaijani low-cost airline that operates daily flights on the Baku-Tehran-Baku route, plans to continue the flights in accordance with the current schedule."

