By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency will open representative offices in the South Korea and Ukraine in 2020 as these countries have certain tourism potential for Azerbaijan.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau Bahruz Asgarov said this while addressing the Azerbaijan Tourism Summit 2019 held recently.

“We have offices in Russia, China, India, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Germany. Now we are focused on opening of our representative offices in Kiev and Seoul in 2020, "Asgarov said.

Currently, the State Tourism Agency has overall seven representative offices in Frankfurt, Dubai, Riyadh, Beijing, Mumbai, Moscow and Tbilisi, General Director of Azerbaijan’s Tourism Board (ATB) Florian Sengstschmid told local media recently.

"More offices will be launched next year in South Korea and Ukraine and we will expand our network," Sengstschmid stressed.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijan Tourism Summit 2019, held on November 29 in Baku, was organized by the State Tourism Agency and attended by over 1,500 participants, including representatives of the tourism industry, government and the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan Tourism Summit 2019 is a cooperative platform established by the State Tourism Agency and the Azerbaijan Tourism Board for stakeholders in the tourism industry to discuss the development, marketing and promotion of travel to and within Azerbaijan. It presents an inclusive, interactive and results-oriented opportunity to encourage public and private sector participation in representing Azerbaijan as a tourism destination. The Summit was first held in 2018.

