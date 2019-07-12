By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

The Azerbaijani government and the state agencies are conducting a comprehensive work to simplify the accessibility of public services for the population.

This work can also be also attributed to the foreign guests of the country as foreigners and stateless persons are able to obtain e-visa in three steps within Azerbaijan’s ASAN Visa system (apply, pay and download e-visa).

E-visa is a one-entry document with a period of 30 days. E-visas are documented to foreigners from 95 countries.

As for the number of visas issued through ASAN Visa system, there is a year-on-year increase by 61 percent during the first half of 2019 – their number amounts to more than 429,000.

Some 39 percent of the visas were issued to citizens from 15 countries at Azerbaijan’s international airports.

Via ASAN Visa self-service terminals operating in seven languages ​​at the airports, as well as with the help of the service staff, citizens of the UAE, South Korea, China, Iran, Israel, Indonesia, Kuwait, Qatar, Malaysia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Bahrain, Turkey and Japan can obtain electronic visas.

ASAN Visa system also applies group visas for foreigners. E-visas can be created for an individual, for a family (minimum of 2 and maximum of 10 persons) or for a group (minimum of 10 and maximum of 300 persons).

Visas are also issued at airports to persons who have a resident visa in the UAE valid for more than 6 months.

Since the introduction of the ASAN Visa system, visas have been issued to citizens of 184 countries, including citizens issued with diplomatic and business visas, in addition to 95 countries that have the opportunity to receive an electronic visa.

Most of those applying for e-visas to Azerbaijan are citizens of Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan, the UAE, Israel and the UK.

It is important to mention that over the first six months of 2019, 78 percent of foreigners who arrived in Azerbaijan via ASAN Visa indicated tourism as their purpose of visit, with the rest having indicated purposes such as attending the Europa League final, Formula 1, and other international events.

Azerbaijan’s ASAN Visa system was established in accordance with the decree “On simplification of electronic visa issuance and creation of ASAN Visa system” dated June 1, 2016.

--

