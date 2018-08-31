By Naila Huseynli

Today we will explore a wonderful ancient region Gakh, famous for its healing and beautiful nature. In addition to the picturesque picture of waterfalls, rivers, ruins and mountains, Gakh has a rich history, culture and sights.

The region is also famous for its rich underground and surface resources, springs, thermal waters, and fascinating waterfalls. There are up to 10 waterfalls in different sizes and altitudes in the territory of the region, which are distinguished by their unique beauty.

One of such waterfalls is Mamirli waterfall located in the village of Lakit, in the depth of a dense forest, on the right bank of the Lakit River bed. The name of waterfall, Mamirli comes from the meaning of covered with moss. Water falling from rocks for centuries has formed moss on their surface, which resembles a green carpet.

Lakit village, where Mamirli waterfall is located, is one of the ancient settlements of Azerbaijan. Circular temple of the 5th century located near the village and seven churches monastery complex of 6th-7th centuries has a particular historical importance. These monuments contain the rich historical and cultural heritage of Caucasian Albania, as well as it is a part of historical memory of the people.

The village is located in the north-west of the region and 16 km away from the city center. Some researchers consider that the geographical name of the village was taken from the name of ancient tribe Lak that lived in Caucasian Albania.

Ancient historical monuments located on the territory of the village, as well as a unique waterfall have attracted the attention of tourists who come to the region in recent years. Dozens of tourists come here each day to see this rare waterfall, especially during the summer months.

It takes 15-20 minutes to reach the Mamirli waterfall in the upper part of the village. Locals and foresters will kindly show you the way to waterfall, for this, you need to pay a small amount of money. It is possible to drive only a certain distance. You can go the rest of the road on food through mountain trail. The residents set up the place at the foot of the mountain for the maintenance of the cars. It is also possible to relax here with your family. Moreover, you can also purchase honey, jam, and other local, as well as ecologically clean products from villagers.

Climbing to the waterfall through Narrow Mountain gives people special pleasure. It is like you are in magical world. Everywhere is greenery. It is necessary to be careful when crossing through the big river stone and tree stumps over the mountain river, because, you can fall into the water at any moment. But, do not be afraid, because the river is shallow, you will only get wet.

Here, the sound of the waterfall comes from far away. When you approach, incredible world will revive in front of your eyes. The width of the waterfall is 30 meters and the height is seven or eight meters.

Along with local tourists, foreigners who come to the region are also interested in seeing the Mamirli waterfall.

The director of Regional Historical Museum, Mehdi Afandi also mentioned that after the reconstruction of the Gakh-Zagatala highway, there is a significant increase in the number of tourists coming to the village of Lakit.

---

