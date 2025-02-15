Azerbaijani athlete wins gold at Balkan Indoor Championships

15 February 2025 21:12 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani athlete Rustam Mammadov claimed a gold medal at the Balkan Indoor Championships held in Belgrade, Serbia, Azernews reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, Mammadov secured victory in the triple jump with a mark of 16.3 meters, outperforming 12 athletes from nine countries.

This achievement marks Azerbaijan’s return to the top of the podium in the event, as the last Azerbaijani athlete to win the Balkan Indoor Championships was Nazim Babayev in 2020.

Azerbaijan is represented by six athletes in the competition.