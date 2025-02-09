Azerbaijani para-taekwondo athlete takes bronze in Turkiye

9 February 2025 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

It should be noted that the tournament earned rating points for the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Paralympic Games.

According to the press service of the National Paralympic Committee, the athlete representing Azerbaijan in the K44 category started the competition from the 1/8 finals. Although O. Jafarov consistently defeated his Turkish and Mexican rivals, he stopped the fight in the semifinals and settled for 3rd place.

Azerbaijani para-taekwondo athlete Orkhan Jafarov (80 kilograms) won a bronze medal at the Turkish Open tournament held in Antalya, Azernews reports.

