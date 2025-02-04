Formula 1 announces schedule for upcoming championship weekends

4 February 2025 16:26 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Formula 1 has announced the schedule for the upcoming championship weekends, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 will take place across several sessions from September 19 to September 21. On September 19, the first session is scheduled from 12:30 to 13:30, followed by the second session, which is the sprint qualification, from 16:00 to 17:00.

On September 20, the third session, referred to as the sprint, will occur from 12:30 to 13:30. Second session for qualifying will take place from 16:00 to 17:00.

Finally, the race is set to begin on September 21 at 15:00.

In 2025, Formula 1 plans to hold 24 events, starting on March 16 in Australia and finishing on December 7 in Abu Dhabi.

The season includes six sprint events, taking place in China, Miami, Belgium, the United States (Austin), Sao Paulo, and Qatar.

Azerbaijan has been hosting the world's most prestigious motorsport competition since 2016. The first Formula 1 race held in the country was called the European Grand Prix, in which German driver Nico Rosberg took first place.

In subsequent years, Daniel Ricciardo (Australia), Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain), Valtteri Bottas (Finland), Sergio Perez (Mexico), and Max Verstappen (Netherlands) have all triumphed over their rivals to reach the highest step of the podium.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 offered fans not only exhilarating car races but also an entire weekend full of exciting entertainment options.

Ticket holders for the four-day event had the chance not only to watch the race but also to participate in a pit lane tour and enjoy concerts from world-renowned artists like Will Smith, Black Coffee, and J Balvin.

In 2024, Oscar Piastri, the Australian driver of McLaren, emerged as the winner of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) finished in second place, while George Russell (Mercedes) secured third.