Salah overtakes Henry to move to 7th place on list of all-time English Premier League scorers
With Liverpool's 4-1 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday, Mohamed Salah overtook Thierry Henry to move up to seventh in the English Premier League's all-time goalscoring list, Azernews reports citing Anadolu Agency.
"Salah scored his 19th Premier League goal of the season, the most of any player in 2024/25, and surpassing his total in the whole of last campaign (18 in 32 appearances). He netted his 176th goal in the competition overall – surpassing Thierry Henry’s tally (175)," the league said in a statement.
The 32-year-old now sits just one goal behind Chelsea legend Frank Lampard, who has 177 goals in the competition.
The Egyptian forward joined the English club from Roma in 2017, ended a 30-year Premier League title drought in 2020, and helped his team take the UEFA Champions League crown in 2019.
He also played a key role in Liverpool's UEFA Super Cup victory.
