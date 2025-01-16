Key to Sports Capital presented to Gabala representative

16 January 2025 17:47 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The opening ceremony for "Gabala - Sports Capital 2025" has talen place with the joint organization of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Gabala District Executive Authority, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov officially presented the key to the newly designated sports capital to Ataya Osmanova, who is a representative of the Gabala District Executive Authority.

This moment marked a significant step in recognizing Gabala's role in promoting sports and youth activities in the region.

Gabala was selected as the sports capital of Azerbaijan for the year 2025 during a voting session conducted at the Collegium meeting of the Ministry of Youth and Sports on December 7, 2023.

This accolade highlights the city's commitment to fostering athletic development and enhancing its infrastructure to support various sporting events.

In 2024, Guba held the title of the Youth Capital, showcasing how different regions of Azerbaijan are being given opportunities to shine in the realm of sports and youth engagement.

This initiative aims to inspire more youth involvement in athletics, promote healthy lifestyles, and boost the overall sports culture in the country.