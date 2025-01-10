Ski Mountaineering World Cup kicks off at Shahdag

10 January 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Ski Mountaineering World Cup has kicks off at Shahdag, bringing together teams from 26 countries, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani competitors Nazrin Garibova and Seyid Sadreddinov will represent their nation in the sprint, vertical climb, and individual competitions.

This World Cup is significant as it acts as a qualifier for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics, where ski mountaineering will make its official debut.

The Ski Mountaineering World Cup will run until January 13.

The competition is co-organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the International Ski Mountaineering Federation, the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation, and the Shahdag Tourism Center.