15 September 2024 17:58 (UTC+04:00)

The main race of the Formula 2 teams at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has concluded, Azernews reports.

During the race, drivers completed 29 laps.

In a competition involving 11 teams, Richard Verschoor from the "Trident" team achieved the best result.

It is worth noting that the winner of the Formula 1 race will also be determined today.

---

