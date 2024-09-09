Nakhchivan chess players perform successfully at festival in Bitlis [PHOTOS]

9 September 2024 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

The intellectuals of Nakhchivan successfully performed at the chess festival held in Bitlis, Turkiye, Azernews reports.

According to the information provided to the local bureau of "Report" by the press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, 400 athletes from 10 countries competed in the "I Betav Open".

Yasin Azimov (10 years old) and Latif Muradli (12 years old) won the competition. Ugur Garibli (8 years old) and Mrs. Rzayeva (10 years old) took the 3rd place.

Our representatives were also successful in group A, where highly rated chess players compete. International grandmaster Urfan Sevdymaliyev and international master Parviz Gasimov shared the 3rd-8th places. FIDE master Nasrin Babayeva ranked 3rd among women. Sharur chess player Khatun Najafova rose to the third rank of the honorary chair in group B.

Our chess players were awarded cups, medals, and cash prizes by the organizers.

It should be noted that our other representative, Mirsaleh Seyidli, increased his coefficient by 77 units and fulfilled the norm of candidate for mastership.

