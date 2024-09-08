Said Najafzade and Lamiya Valiyeva to lead Azerbaijan at Paris Paralympics Closing Ceremony

8 September 2024 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

At the closing ceremony of the Paris Summer Paralympic Games, Azerbaijani flag bearers have been announced, Azernews reports.

Paralympic champions Said Najafzade and Lamiya Valiyeva will proudly carry the national flag. The ceremony, taking place tonight at 22:30 Baku time in the "Stade de France," marks the culmination of the games.

Azerbaijan was represented by 19 athletes across 7 sports and concluded the Games with a commendable total of 11 medals: 4 gold, 2 silver, and 5 bronze. The gold medals were won by Imameddin Khalilov (parataekwondo, 70 kg), Said Najafzade (T12 category), Orkhan Aslanov (T13 long jump), and Lamiya Valiyeva (100 meters). Valiyeva also secured a silver in the 400 meters. Raman Saley earned a silver in the 100-meter backstroke and bronzes in the 100-meter freestyle and butterfly. Sabir Zeynalov (parataekwondo, 58 kg), Veli Israfilov (100-meter breaststroke), and Ilham Zakiyev (parajudo, +90 kg) each won bronze medals.

The competition, which began on August 28, showcased Azerbaijan’s impressive performance on the international stage.

