Azerbaijani national team to compete in European Championship final today

14 July 2024 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan's under-16 girls' national basketball team is set to compete in the final match of the C Division of the European Championship today, Azernews reports.

The team will face the Cypriot national team, with the match scheduled to start at 20:15 Baku time.

In the group stage, Evren Alkayan's team achieved decisive victories, defeating Armenia 86-59, Georgia 97-40, and Cyprus 68-45. In the semi-finals, they triumphed over Albania with a score of 92-62. The tournament is being hosted in Gibraltar.

