Baku hosts AirBadminton Federation Cup [PHOTOS]

The AirBadminton Federation Cup has been held for the first time in the history of Azerbaijan badminton, Azernews reports.

AirBadminton is the new development project from the Badminton World Federation (BWF) which creates opportunities for people of all ages and ability to play badminton on hard, grass and sand surfaces in parks, gardens, streets, playgrounds and beaches around the world.

The tournament was organized outdoors in the mixed doubles category.

The tandem of Jahid Alhasanov-Hajar Nuriyeva won the competition jointly organized by the World Badminton Federation, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation at the Baku European Games Park.

Ravan Niftaliyev-Nigar Samadova pair won silver, Teymur Abbasov and Zulfiya Abbasova as well as Ali Gozalov and Fatima Hasanzade won bronze medals.

Note that the International Badminton Federation (IBF) was founded on July 5, 1934. Thus, World Badminton Day was inaugurated, to commemorate this momentous occasion.

World Badminton Day aims to demonstrate the main values ingrained in badminton and promote global badminton culture.

The Azerbaijan Badminton Federation is considered an active partner within the global and European badminton communities.

In 2023, Baku hosted the Congress of the Badminton Europe Confederation for the first time.

The large-scale event covered the issues on the agenda of badminton competitions during the preparation period for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

The motto of the Congress was Inclusive Badminton, celebrating the accessibility of badminton for all.

In 2025, Azerbaijan's capital will host the European Badminton Championship for mixed teams.

