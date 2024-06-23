Azerbaijani wrestlers take 3 medals at international tournament held in Poland

23 June 2024 21:33 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani wrestlers take 2 gold and 1 silver at the international tournament held in Warsaw, the capital of Poland.

As reported to Azernews by the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, Sabir Jafarov (70 kg), Ashraf Ashirov (79 kg), and Abubakr Abakarov (92 kg) represented our country in the traditional competition under the leadership of Sharif Sharifov.

According to the results of the competition, S. Jafarov and A. Ashirov gold, A. Asyrov won the silver medal.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz