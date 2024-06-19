Azerbaijani athlete wins European Championship

19 June 2024 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani athlete won the European championship in weightlifting among 15- and 17-year-old teenagers held in Thessaloniki, Greece.

Azernews reports that our athlete Isa Aliyev won the competition in which 415 (198 girls + 217 boys) athletes from 38 countries took part.

He tried his strength in the weight class of 73 kg among athletes under the age of 15.

Our athlete suddenly lifted 112 kg on his head and became the best in Europe in this movement.

The athlete managed 137 kg in the push-up movement and won the silver medal in this movement.

Isa Aliyev, who showed a total of 249 kg (112+137), surpassed all his competitors in the final standings and climbed to the top of the podium.

