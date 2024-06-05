Azerbaijan to host national final of Red Bull Car Park Drift

5 June 2024 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

On June 9, the Azerbaijan national final of Red Bull Car Park Drift, one of the most exciting drift competitions in the world, will be held on Denizkanarı boulevard, Azernews reports.

The joint organization of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF), Red Bull Company and Baku City Circuit Operations Company with the support of the Seaside Boulevard Department, will take place and the 16 most skilled participants will advance to the national final stage of the Red Bull Car Park Drift race, which is rich in its own strict rules.

Here, the international jury will announce the winner of the participant who skilfully passes the obstacles and shows the best drift. The best drifter, will represent Azerbaijan in the world final of "Red Bull Car Park Drift" in Oman, where 25 countries to participate.

Note that the world-famous Abdo Fegali, who made the longest drift in Abu Dhabi in 2012 and wrote his name in the "Guinness Book of Records", will come to Baku next time to support the participants in the competition. It should be noted that Abdo Fegali was a guest of "Red Bull Car Park Drift Azerbaijan" last year as well. He is also the winner of the first Red Bull Car Park Drift in Lebanon in 2008.

To make it easier for spectators to watch the race, tickets to the stands can be purchased from the iTicket.az website or at the city ticket offices.

In addition, various entertainments are planned in the drift area for the audience to have an interesting time. The special guest of the event will be the well-known performer Orkhan Zeynalli. He will perform on the drift track with his favorite hits to give a different thrill to the speed race full of obstacles.

So, we are waiting for all drift fans on June 9 at 14:00 in the parking area of ​​the National Flag Square.

