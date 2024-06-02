Azerbaijani boxer qualified for Summer Olympic Games

2 June 2024 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani boxer Alfonso Dominguez won a license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation.

Azerbaijan's world champion, fighting in the weight of 92 kg, formalized his qualification for the Olympics at the II World Olympic Qualifying Tournament held in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand.

He met Elkin Adilbek Uulu (Kyrgyzstan) in the 1/4 finals. Dominguez defeated his opponent with a score of 5:0 and advanced to the semi-finals, and this victory gave our boxer the right to participate in Paris-2024.

As a result, our national team will be represented by 5 male boxers in the French capital. Before Dominguez, Nijat Huseynov (51 kg), Malik Hasanov (63.5 kg), Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg) and Mahammad Abdullayev (+92 kg) qualified for the Paris Olympics.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Paris will become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The Games will feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

---

