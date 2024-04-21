Nijat Abasov to take his next test in Candidates Tournament
Azerbaijani chess player Nijat Abasov will play his next match today in the Challengers Tournament held in Toronto, Canada, Azernews reports.
The 28-year-old grandmaster will face Rameshbabu Pragnanandha (India) in the XIV round.
The match will start at 22:30 Baku time. Abasov will play with white pieces.
Nijat Abasov lost in the first match between the parties - 0:1.
It should be noted that the competition will end on April 22. The first grandmaster in the two-round competition of 8 chess players will have the right to play for the Chess Crown with the current world champion Ding Liren (China).
