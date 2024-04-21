Nijat Abasov to take his next test in Candidates Tournament

21 April 2024 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani chess player Nijat Abasov will play his next match today in the Challengers Tournament held in Toronto, Canada, Azernews reports.

The 28-year-old grandmaster will face Rameshbabu Pragnanandha (India) in the XIV round.

The match will start at 22:30 Baku time. Abasov will play with white pieces.

Nijat Abasov lost in the first match between the parties - 0:1.

It should be noted that the competition will end on April 22. The first grandmaster in the two-round competition of 8 chess players will have the right to play for the Chess Crown with the current world champion Ding Liren (China).

---

