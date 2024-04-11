Quarter-final stage of Azerbaijan Mini-Football Championship concludes

11 April 2024 12:05 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The quarter-final stage of the Azerbaijan Mini-Football Championship has concluded.

Azernews reports that after the return matches, four semifinalists competing for the prizes have been determined.

"Zira," which won all 15 games in the regular championship, has halted its campaign.

Azerbaijan Championship

Quarter-finals, return matches

April 10

"Absheron" - "Odlar Yurdu" 2:3

First match - 1:4

"Aznur" - "Zira" 4:0

First match - 2:0

"Galaxy" - "Real Baku" 0:0, penalty shootout: 1:3

First match - 1:1

"Inter" - "Birbasha Baku" 3:5

First match - 1:4

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz