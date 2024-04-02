National GM moves up two positions in FIDE ranking

2 April 2024 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has announced its latest ratings.

Azerbaijani chess player Shahriyar Mammadyarov moved up two places and climbed to 27th position with 2733 points, Azernews reports.

Teymur Rajabov dropped three positions with 2723 points and took 28 place. Rauf Mammadov remained in 85th place with 2651 points.

Among female chess players, Gunay Mammadzade took 34th place with 2436 points, Govhar Beydullayeva took 46th place with 2402 points, Ulviyya Fataliyeva ranked 72nd with 2377 points, Khanim Balajayeva placed 77th with 2371 points, while Gulnar Mammadova took 99th place with 2352 points.

Note that Norwegian Magnus Carlsen leads the list with 2830 points. In the women's category, Chinese Hou Yifan ranked first with 2632 points.

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) governs international chess competitions. Each month, FIDE publishes the lists of "Top 100 Players", "Top 100 Women", "Top 100 Juniors," and "Top 100 Girls" rankings of countries according to the average rating of their Top 10 players and Top 10 female players using the Elo rating system.

