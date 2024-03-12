Azerbaijani Youth and Sports Minister meets with sportsmen [PHOTOS]

12 March 2024 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

The Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has met with Azerbaijani sportsmen who have successfully represented the country in continental and world championships and prestigious international competitions.

The meeting organized at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sports started with the playing of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Later, a video showing the successes achieved in international competitions during the last month was shown.

At the meeting, Farid Gayibov congratulated the athletes for successfully representing Azerbaijan in international arenas and wished them new successes.

Representatives of weightlifting, rhythmic gymnastics, men's gymnastics, tumbling, MMA, judo, shooting, stand shooting, sumo, karate, paraathletics, parajudo, parataekwondo, basket and procombat, taekwondo, freestyle wrestling, Greco-Roman wrestling, women's wrestling spoke about the competitions they participated in and the victories they won. The coaches of the national teams highlighted the training process and recalled the victories of the Azerbaijani sportsmen.

Recall that Azerbaijani sportsmen achieved a historic milestone with a record-breaking 1472 medals last year.

Out of the total medal count, 799 medals (214 gold, 208 silver, and 377 bronze) were earned from the Olympics sports list, 587 medals (223 gold, 159 silver, and 205 bronze) from non-Olympic competitions, and 86 medals (27 gold, 31 silver, and 28 bronze) from the Paralympics sports list.

In December 2023, the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports hosted a gala ceremony to celebrate the sporting achievements of the year.

The Azerbaijani sportsmen were awarded in the following categories: Best Athlete of the Year, Best Women's and Men's Teams of the Year, Best Coach of the Year, Best Judge of the Year, Best Medical Staff of the Year, Best Sports Federation of the Year, Best Sports Club of the Year, etc.

