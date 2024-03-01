Azerbaijani team to perform at Gymnastic International 2024

1 March 2024 11:16 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani female rhythmic gymnasts will perform at Gymnastic International 2024.

The tournament will take place in Germany. on March 2-3, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan will be represented by junior gymnasts Govhar Ibrahimova, Shams Aghahuseynova, Ilaha Bahadirova and Fidan Gurbanli, as well as senior gymnasts Kamilla Seyidzade and Kamila Gafarova.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations, and for the last three years, it has topped the list.

The National Gymnastics Arena, known for its excellent infrastructure and spectator-friendly environment, promises to provide an ideal setting for prestigious sporting events.

