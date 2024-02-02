Minister of Youth and Sports awards young talents [PHOTOS]

2 February 2024 13:59 (UTC+04:00)

Lankaran State University has celebrated Youth Day in Azerbaijan.

At the beginning of the event, the national anthem of Azerbaijan was played, and a minute of silence was observed in honour of the martyrs who gave their lives for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, congratulated the meeting participants on the Youth Day in Azerbaijan.

"Today at the meeting, there are young people who have achieved success in various fields. Of course, we are pleased with the achievements and successes of our youth. I believe that these successes will only increase in the future. We are proud of our youth," the minister said.

Young people asked the minister questions that interested them, brought to the attention the ongoing projects, and made various proposals.

Further, the Minister Farid Gayibov and his Deputy Indira Hajiyeva, awarded young people who have achieved significant success in various fields (music, cooking, theatre arts, information and technology, science, education, etc.)

Note that Azerbaijan annually celebrates National Youth Day on February 2.

The public holiday takes its origin from the First Youth Forum, which was held in 1996.

A year later, national leader Heydar Aliyev signed a decree according to which February 2 was declared the Day of Azerbaijani Youth.

From that time on, Azerbaijan became the first country among the CIS and Eastern European states to solemnly celebrate this day.

