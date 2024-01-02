Liverpool set record in Premier League

2 January 2024 20:17 (UTC+04:00)

English club Liverpool set a record in the Premier League, Azernews reports.

"Reds" achieved this thanks to the goal situation, which they created in the match with "Newcastle" in the 20th round of the championship of the country.

"Merseysiders" beat the opponent with a score of 4:2 and had 34 real goal chances. According to research, Jurgen Klopp's team set a new record for this indicator. After all, in a match where so many episodes were created, the hosts should have scored at least seven goals.

Muhammad Salah, who contributed to the victory of Liverpool with a double, as part of this team brought the number of goals in the championships of England to 151. He became the fifth player who managed to do this for the Reds.

The Egyptian forward also became the fifth player to score 150 or more goals in the Premier League for the same club. Earlier it was done by Harry Kane (Tottenham), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) and Thierry Henry (Arsenal).

It should be noted that "Liverpool" currently leads the standings with 45 points.

