Azerbaijan Chess Federation reveals number of participants in world championship

25 December 2023 18:59 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova Read more

The number of chess players who will represent Azerbaijan in the rapid and blitz world championship, which will start today in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, has increased, Azernews reports.

According to the information provided by the Federation, Teymur Rajabov and Vugar Asadli will also participate in the World Cup. Both grandmasters received a positive response to the appeal addressed to the Organizing Committee regarding participation in the competition.

With this, the number of Azerbaijani chess players who will compete in the world championship has reached 17. The names of Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Aydin Suleymanli, Muhammad Muradli, Kanan Garayev, Gunay Mammadzadeh, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, Govhar Beidullayeva, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Ayan Allahverdiyeva, Laman Hajiyeva, Turkan Mammadyarova and Khayala Abdulla are included in the previously announced list. had bought

It should be noted that the competition will be concluded on December 31.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz