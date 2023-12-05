Classic and sports cars on display at Heydar Aliyev Center [PHOTOS]

Classic and sports cars with unique technical indicators are on display in the lobby of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Classic and sports cars were presented at the exhibition organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation as part of FIA Week, Azernews reports.

Among the exhibited cars are Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, 1934 Ford Coupe, Ferrari SF90 Stradale, The Model T Ford Snowmobile, Auburn 866 Speedster, Cadillac Model M, Packard 645 Dual Cowl Phaeton, Volkicar. The exhibition attracts great public interest.

Baku is host the FIA General Assembly and the FIA Awards Ceremony for the first time on December 5–8.

In addition to the FIA General Assembly, Baku will host meetings of the General Assemblies of the FIA Foundation and the Alliance Internationale de Tourisme (AIT), which represents the interests of automobile clubs.

On December 8, the Heydar Aliyev Centre will host the final session of the FIA General Assembly, and the FIA Awards Ceremony will be held at the Baku Congress Centre.

The FIA Awards Ceremony is considered to be the highlight event for awarding prizes to champions in the main fields of international motorsport. Since 2011, the FIA Awards ceremony has been considered a memorable and spectacular event, as well as the traditional closing of the annual FIA General Assembly week.

