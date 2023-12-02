Azerbaijani judoka reached final of Grand Slam tournament

2 December 2023 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov has reached the final of the Grand Slam tournament held in the Japanese capital Tokyo, Azernews reports.

The 73kg athlete will face local athlete Soishi Hashimoto in the gold medal bout.

Zelim Chkayev, 81kg, will try to break the resistance of Tajikistan's Somon Makhmadbekov in the bronze medal bout.

Rashid Mammadaliyev (73kg), Said Mollai (81kg), Vugar Talibov, Murad Fatiyev (both 90kg) and Azelya Toprak (57kg), who finished today, have lost their chances for medals.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani national team is represented by 13 male and 1 female athletes in 8 weight categories.

