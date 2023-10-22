Azerbaijani boxers take 3 medals in international tournament

22 October 2023 11:57 (UTC+04:00)

The "Golden Gloves" international boxing tournament was concluded in Čačak, Serbia. The Azerbaijani national team finished the competition in which 15 countries participated with 1 silver and 2 bronze medals.

According to Azernews, Umid Rustamov (60 kg), who fought in the 60 kg category, fought with Russian Nemat Safarov in the final. As the opponent won, our boxer had to be satisfied with a silver medal.

Before that, Ruslan Rustamov (63.5 kg) and Kamran Shahsuvarli (75 kg) finished the "Golden Gloves" taking 3rd.

Anar Nagdiyev was awarded the title of the best judge of the competition. Our international-class referee was awarded with a special trophy by the organizers of "Gızıl Elcek" (Golden Glove).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz