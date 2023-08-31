National team wins medals at World Para Taekwondo Grand Prix

31 August 2023 18:07 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Para-taekwondo fighters have captured three bronze medals at the World Para Taekwondo Grand Prix in Paris, France.

Sabir Zeynalov, Imamaddin Khalilov and Abulfaz Abuzarli clinched medals in 58kg, 70kg and 80kg weight categories respectively, Azernews reports.

Since 1992, Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee has put a lot of hard work and commitment into dynamic sports development in the country.

Thanks to President Ilham Aliyev, who has headed the committee since 1997, Azerbaijan has witnessed a rapid development of the Olympic movement. It didn't take too long to wait for the national sportsmen to reach the highest pedestals at major sports competitions.

At the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, Azerbaijani sportsmen won a total of 58 all classes of medals.

National Paralympians also showed very impressive results at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympics, beating numerous records.

