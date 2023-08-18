Winners of men's 10m Air Pistol announced [PHOTOS]

18 August 2023 17:11 (UTC+04:00)

The 53rd ISSF World Shooting Championships are underway in Baku.

The Chinese athletes have demonstrated a brilliant result at both individually and as a team in Final 10m Air Pistol Men, Azernews reports.

Bowen Zhang won the gold medal in the individual category with 244.3 points. The silver medal went to Serbian Damir Mikec (240.8 points), while Kiril Kirov captured a bronze medal for Bulgaria (215.7).

The Chinese took first place in the team event and won the gold medal. Germany took the silver medal, India - the bronze medal.

Recall that winners of women's 10m Air Pistol have been also determined.

Chinese team member Yang Ranxing claimed the gold medal in the individual wrestling (239.8 points).

The silver medal went to Greek Anna Korakaki (238.3 points), while Chinese Li Hui grabbed bronze ( 218.9 points).

In team form, the first place was also taken by the Chinese. The Hungarian team won the silver medal, while the Iranian team took the bronze medal.

Four Olympic licenses have been won by Yang Ransin from China, Rahel Sarah Fabian from Hungary, Trin Tu Win from Vietnam and Kim Bomi from South Korea.

Note that around 1, 239 shooters from 101 countries are taking part in the championships.

The 53rd ISSF World Shooting Championships will run until September 1.

