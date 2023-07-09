Young gymnasts take medal at world championship

9 July 2023 10:33 (UTC+04:00)

At the 2nd world championship in rhythmic gymnastics held among young people in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, the members of our group gymnastics team consisting of Govhar Ibrahimova, Sakinakhanim Ismayilzadeh, Medina Aslanova, Ilaha Bahadirova, Ayan Sadygova and Zahra Jafarova were awarded a bronze medal in the all-around program, Azernews reports, citing a local media outlet.

Note that this success is the first achievement in the history of Azerbaijan gymnastics at the world championship among youth.

---

