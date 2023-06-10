Young Azerbaijani boxers bring home 10 medals from Hungary [PHOTOS]

10 June 2023 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani boxers have captured 10 medals, including four golds at the Junior and Youth international tournament held in the city of Eger, Hungary, Azernews reports.

The golds came from Subhan Mammadov, Mahammadali Ashuraliyev, Farhad Sheydayev, and female boxer Banuchichak Nasirli.

Taghi Nasibov, Mahammadali Gasimzade, and female fighter Ozlam Hasanova clinched silver medals, while Omar Aslanli, Abbasgulu Shadlinski, and female boxer Inci Majidli earned bronze medals of the tournament.

