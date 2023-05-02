Registration for Baku Marathon 2023 ends

2 May 2023 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Registration for Baku Marathon 2023 has come to an end.

Around 17,250 people have registered for the Baku Marathon 2023 to be held on May 7 at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Registration for the marathon ended yesterday evening.

In addition to the Azerbaijani citizens, foreigners living and working in the country, as well as participants from other countries, have also registered for the marathon.

Among them are participants from the USA, Belarus, Great Britain, China, France, Georgia, Iran, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Poland, Russia, Turkiye, Ukraine and other countries.

A number of well-known people will compete as honorary participants in the Baku Marathon.

The Baku Marathon, held since 2016, aims to support the development of sports and promote a healthy lifestyle.

Having start and finish points at the State Flag Square, the marathon will cover a distance of 21 kilometers and will last on the following route:

State Flag Square-Seaside Boulevard-Baku International Seaport-Neftchilar Avenue-Baku White City Boulevard-Khagani Rustamov Street - Baku White City Boulevard, 8 November Avenue, part of Yusif Safarov Street - the intersection of Afiyaddin Jalilov and Uzeyir Hajibeyli Streets, crossing Javanshir Bridge, Uzeyir Hajibeyli Street - Neftchilar Avenue (Government House, Museum Center, Puppet Theater, Maiden Tower, Azneft Circle), Baku Funicular, Bayil Circle, Bibiheybat Road (Water Sports Palace), and Seaside Boulevard (Behind the Water Sports Palace, Baku Crystal Hall) - State Flag Square.

This year's marathon will be remembered for its innovations. So, medals will be presented to the first 2,000 participants who cross the finish line.

The Baku Marathon-2023 awarding ceremony will be organized in two categories. Winners in man and woman categories will receive 3,000 AZN ($1,764) for first place, 2,000 AZN ($1,176) – for the second place, and 1,000 AZN ($588.2) – for the third place, as well as gifts, medals and certificates.

Apart from that, Be Young Award (Azercell) will be presented to the students, who will cross the finish line first in women's and men's categories. In addition, the prizes will be awarded in the following nominations: "The eldest participant to cross the finish line first", "The first corporate participant to cross the finish line" and "The most creative costume".

All participants of the marathon, as well as volunteers who provided support in its organization, will be awarded certificates. The first 2,000 people who come to the finish line will be awarded with special medals of the Baku Marathon-2023.

Moreover, an entertainment zone will be created for marathon participants, Baku residents and the city's guests on the State Flag Square. Multiple entertainment programs, competitions, sports events are waiting for you.

In addition to the concert program that will be organized in the entertainment zone, which will be open to everyone, it is also planned to organize pre-race training zones for the participants of the marathon, as well as pilates classes.

Khazar Media Center is the entertainment program partner of Baku Marathon 2023. In the entertainment zone, a special sports zone will be created for spectators as well as athletes.

In addition, various fun, interactive games, as well as prize competitions will be held for children, athletes and guests.

The exclusive partner of the Baku Marathon 2023 is Azercell Telecom.

The marathon is organized with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency, SOCAR, Azerlottery OJSC, the Seaside Boulevard Department and the Regional Development Public Association. The project will be implemented by Sport Marketing Group (SMG).

---

