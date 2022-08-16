Azerbaijani athletes reach finals of shooting competitions at V Islamic Solidarity Games [PHOTO]

16 August 2022 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijani athletes Fuad Gurbanov and Nurlana Jafarova have reached the finals of shooting competitions at V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

In the finals, the athletes will perform as a team.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Tukiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.

