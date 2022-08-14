Azerbaijan ranks fourth for number of medals at V Islamic Solidarity Games

14 August 2022 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan won seven medals at the V Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya in a day. Thus, the number of medals of Azerbaijani athletes reached 42, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan has 13 gold, 14 silver and 15 bronze medals.

Thus, among the 56 countries participating in the V Islamic Solidarity Games, Azerbaijan ranks fourth in terms of the number of medals.

The top five are Türkiye, Iran, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.

