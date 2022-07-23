National judo team to join Summer European Youth Olympic Festival

23 July 2022 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani judokas will compete at the 16th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF).

Around 4,000 athletes from 50 countries, competing in ten sports, including athletics, badminton, basketball, cycling, judo, handball, swimming, gymnastics, tennis, and volleyball will join the sporting event in Slovakia on July 24-30.

Azerbaijan's hopes are high for seven male and five female judo fighters.

The European Youth Olympic Festival is the largest multi-sports event for young athletes aged 14-18.

The Festival, which takes place under the auspices of the European Olympic Committees, gives young athletes the first taste of Olympism and allows them to gain invaluable experience for further competitions on their way to the Olympic Games.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the previous World Championship in 1998.

However, the achievements of the Azerbaijani judo fighters are not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named best at the Beijing Olympics 2008 in the 73 kg division. In the final, he beat Wang Ki-Chun and brought home a gold medal.

In Beijing, Movlud Miraliyev enriched the country's medal haul with a bronze medal.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, İrina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizadeh.

Azerbaijani judokas continue to achieve global successes enriching the country's medal haul with new victories.

