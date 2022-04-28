By Laman Ismayilova

The 27th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics among Age Categories will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 3-4.

Some 150 gymnasts representing nine sporting clubs will compete in the individual program in the age categories of youngsters (born in 2012, 2013, 2014), pre-juniors (2010-2011), juniors (2007-2009).

Gymnasts within group exercises will perform in the age categories of youngsters (born in 2012-2014) and pre-juniors (2010-2011).

The two-day competition will feature in the Individual All-Around and Group Exercises.

Spectators under 18 must have a valid COVID-19 vaccine certificate, immunity certificate or COVID-19 vaccine medical contraindication form.

The tickets can be purchased online at https://iticket.az/ and from the city ticket offices. The tickets cost 7 manat ($4.1). The competitions will start at 12:00 (GMT +4) every day.

In April, National Gymnastics Arena hosted the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup that brought together 145 gymnasts from 34 countries.

The AGF Trophy was awarded to the Italian team in group exercises and Azerbaijani gymnast Arzu Jalilova.

The AGF Trophy Cup was presented by Secretary General of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Nurlana Mammadzade.

