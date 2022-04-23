By Trend

Within the framework of the second day of the FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics competitions in Baku, the finalists of the individual program in the exercise with clubs and ribbon were determined, Trend reports on Apr. 23.

The finals of the exercises with clubs came out - Sofia Raffaelli (Italy, 31.650 points), Elizaveta Polstyanaya (Latvia, 30.850 points), Milena Baldassarri (Italy, 30.600 points), Ekaterina Vedeneeva (Slovenia, 30.450 points), Zohra Aghamirova (Azerbaijan, 30,400 points), Evelyn Victoria Kochish (Hungary, 29,900 points), Darya Atamanov (Israel, 29,500 points), Elzhana Tanieva (Kazakhstan, 29,300 points).

Azerbaijani gymnast Arzu Jalilova did not reach the final of the clubs exercise, her result was 26.650 points (19th position).

The final exercises with the tape came out - Boryana Kalein (Bulgaria, 29.950 points), Daria Atamanov (Israel, 29.950 points), Sofia Raffaelli (Italy, 29.900 points), Arzu Jalilova (Azerbaijan, 29.750 points), Ekaterina Vedeneeva (Slovenia, 29.300 points), Milena Baldassarri (Italy, 29.150 points), Evita Griskenas (USA, 29.100 points), Adi Asya Katz (Israel, 28.450 points).

Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Agamirova did not reach the final of the exercise with a ribbon, she took 13th position with a score of 27.600 points.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held in Baku from April 22 through April 24.

Some 130 athletes from 31 countries, including 42 individual and 84 group gymnasts (14 groups), are taking part in the competition.

Azerbaijan is being represented in the individual program by Arzu Jalilova and Zohra Aghamirova, while Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina are performing within the team in group exercises.

During the three-day competitions, gymnasts will compete in the All-Around and apparatus finals. Traditionally, AGF Trophy Cup will be presented to the gymnast and team in group exercises that received the highest execution score from the judges at the World Cup.

