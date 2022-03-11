By Trend

The competitive experience gained at the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku is great foundation for the future, Participants of the competitions, Azerbaijani gymnasts Sabir Aghayev and Mehriban Salamova, who perform as part of a mixed pair, told Trend.

“I was very pleased with our performance,” Salamova said. “I think that we have showed good results in the qualification round thanks to our hard training.”

“I am also pleased with our program,” Aghayev said. “Of course, there is always something to strive for and we will improve our program in the future given the performance at the championships.”

The gymnasts stressed that it is a great feeling to perform at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, in own hall.

“The rivals at the World Championships are strong but given that this is our first competitions among seniors, I think that we have performed well,” the athletes said. “I hope that the competitive experience will help us in the future.”

Aghayev and Salamova also said that after the World Championships they will train for the World Cup, which is scheduled for May in Portugal.

The 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from March 10 through March 13.

Some 170 gymnasts from 17 countries are participating in the championship, which is being held in Baku for the first time.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz