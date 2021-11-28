By Trend

I have been preparing for the World Age Group Competitions in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling in Baku for a long time and stubbornly, Smilla Jensen, a competitor from Denmark, told Trend on Nov. 27.

"I was pleased with my performance in qualifying, I completed the program as planned. I completely focused on my performance, and I'm glad that everything worked out for me. I was preparing for the competition fruitfully, as I really wanted to represent my country at the championship in Baku,"she said.

According to the athlete from Denmark, participation in major international competitions is of great importance for her, because it is here that she can test her strength, compete with strong rivals.

"I get a lot of support from my family, in particular from my parents. And, of course, from the team and the coach - their support gives me strength and confidence," - said Jensen.

The 28th World Age Group Competition in Trampoline Gymnastics, Double Mini Trampoline and Tumbling is being held in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries of the world participate in the competition. At the tournament, gymnasts perform in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old, and 17 years-21 years old. The gymnasts will take part in the program of individual and synchronized trampoline jumping, as well as a tumbling track and a double mini-trampoline. Each Age Group World Competition program includes qualifying rounds and final performances. According to the rules, one participant can perform in different programs.

Azerbaijan is represented by 15 gymnasts. Trampoline program - Seljan Mahsudova (age category 17-21), Magsud Mahsudov (13-14), Ammar Bakhshaliyev (11-12), Ibrahim Mustafazade (11-12), Mehdi Aliyev (13-14), Nijat Mirzayev (13-14), Ali Niftaliyev (13-14), Shafiga Humbatova (13-14), Sama Jafarova (11-12); tumbling - Tofig Aliyev (17-21), Adil Hajizada (15-16), Bilal Gurbanov (15-16), Huseyn Asadullayev (15-16), Aleksey Karatashov (13-14) and Elnur Mammadov (15-16).

The competitions are being held without spectators in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules.

